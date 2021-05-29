Florida cheerleader allegedly stabbed 114 times, suspect told witnesses ‘that he was going to kill someone’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 14-year-old accused of killing his 13-year-old schoolmate Tristyn Bailey earlier this month is now in the juvenile wing of the Duval County jail awaiting his arraignment in st. Johns County on a first-degree murder charge.

Aiden Fucci, 14, will be tried as an adult in the stabbing death of Bailey, State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced Thursday.

Fucci had been in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Daytona Beach since his arrest on May 10 but was transported Friday morning to St. Johns County by the Sheriff’s Office for his first appearance.

Fucci, who was initially charged with second-degree murder, appeared virtually before Judge Howard M. Maltz on the upgraded charge Friday morning and was ordered to be held without bond.

After the first appearance, St. Johns County deputies transported Fucci to the Duval County Jail because St. Johns County’s jail does not have a juvenile wing.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Mike Williams and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for assisting our agency in this way,” Sheriff Rob Hardwick said. “This is going to be a long road for the Bailey family and our community. Please continue to respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

If convicted, Fucci could face up to life in prison, but because of his age, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

Aiden Fucci sworn in during his first appearance after being charged as an adult with first-degree murder. (7th Judicial Circuit feed)

