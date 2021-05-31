Summer now underway at Roanoke County’s Explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The summer season is officially underway at Roanoke County’s largest park.

Explore Park has something for everyone.

You can zip-line through the trees and then stay overnight in a cabin, yurt or primitive campsite.

One of the parks’ most popular activities is often considered a hidden gem a one-mile float down the Roanoke River.

Rentals are now available through a partnership with Blue Mountain Adventures.

“They can get you set up for your next water adventure in the Roanoke River, whether it’s tubing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding is new this year, they also have mountain bikes rentals where you can hit the trails at explore park,“ explained Alex North with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism

For even more activities and live music you may want to check out the next Adventure Saturday on June 12.

Twin Creeks Brewpub in the historic Brugh Tavern will also be open weekends for outdoor dining.