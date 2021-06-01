Rejoice! Free samples are back at Sam’s Club

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, a favorite feature of Sam’s Club for many has been missing.

On Tuesday, Sam’s Club announced the return of its sampling and demo program, Taste & Tips.

“Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved,” said the company’s Chief Merchandising Officer Megan Crozier. “Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs – they want to have an experience. In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs.”

Not just bringing back the free samples, Sam’s Club is testing new ways to sample items, such as roaming events that bring sampling directly to members as they checkout, visit the member services desk or use Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup.

