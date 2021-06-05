Senior alert canceled for 71-year-old missing woman

Patricia Garris was last seen on Saturday.

UPDATE

Virginia State Police have canceled the senior alert issued for 71-year-old Patricia Garris.

ORIGINAL STORY

Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a 71-year-old woman who was last seen in Alexandria on Saturday.

Patricia Garris, who is 5, feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. walking from her home on Buckman Road, according to authorities.

Authorities report that she was last seen wearing a red robe, a blue and white shirt and black pants.

Investigators said Garris suffers from cognitive and vision impairments, and that her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.