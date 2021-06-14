Red Cross urges action on World Blood Donor Day to combat severe shortages

ROANOKE, Va. – The Red Cross is asking for your help to save lives as part of World Blood Donor Day.

June 14 is recognized as the day to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion and of the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems, according to the World Health Organization.

Locally, the need for blood is greater than ever right now as the American Red Cross is dealing with severe shortages.

Donations took a huge hit during the coronavirus pandemic and now, the need for blood is growing.

“We are seeing hospitals with increased demand for blood. We have an increased amount of trauma cases, organ transplants, elective surgeries and a lot of people postponed their healthcare during the pandemic and now they have more advanced disease which is requiring more blood services,” said Jackie Grant, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia.

