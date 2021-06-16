Get your dog pup-arazzi ready for Roanoke’s first-ever Downtown Dog Show

ROANOKE, Va. – Calling all pet parents!

Get ready to primp your pooch for Roanoke’s first-ever Downtown Dog Show!

You can put your four-legged friend in the running for categories including Best in Mutt, Best in Show, Best Smile and Best Dressed.

We're excited to announce our first ever Downtown Dog Show and Yappy Hour! Open to all ages. Bring your friendly,... Posted by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

If you’re not interested in the competition, there will also be a yappy hour, pet-friendly vendors and activities like a pet photo booth.

“We love dogs. Who doesn’t love dogs? And it seemed like a fun way to get people downtown and bring their four-legged friends,” said Jaime Clark, marketing and communications manager for Downtown Roanoke Inc. “We hope to introduce downtown to a new crop of people, get our residents to come out and anybody else who’s interested in dogs, whether you have a dog or just love dogs, it’s going to be a fun time.”

The dog show and yappy hour is happening July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Plaza.

Click here to register your dog.