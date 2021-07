DANVILLE, Va – Plans for the construction of a casino in Danville are one step closer to a reality.

On Tuesday night, Danville City Council approved a rezoning of the future site of the casino so it could be built. Caesars Entertainment is building the $400 million project at the site of the former Dan River Mills building.

The company told the council Tuesday night that it plans to tear down the building and begin construction soon.

Caesars estimates the project will be complete in 2023.