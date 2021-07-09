Partly Cloudy icon
K9 finds missing 12-year-old girl during Tropical Storm Elsa in Florida

The dog searched for more than half a mile in thick woods to find her

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

K9 brings missing juvenile home during Tropical Storm Elsa. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

A 12-year-old girl is home safe and sound thanks to a four-legged member at Florida’s Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received the missing report of the young girl Thursday night. K9 Mercy, who is a part of the Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Reunite Program, helped with the search.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Mercy searched for the girl for more than half a mile in thick woods as severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa swept across the area.

Mercy’s determination paid off, and in the end, the dog was able to reunite the girl with her family.

