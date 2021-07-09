K9 finds missing 12-year-old girl during Tropical Storm Elsa in Florida

A 12-year-old girl is home safe and sound thanks to a four-legged member at Florida’s Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received the missing report of the young girl Thursday night. K9 Mercy, who is a part of the Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Reunite Program, helped with the search.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Mercy searched for the girl for more than half a mile in thick woods as severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa swept across the area.

Mercy’s determination paid off, and in the end, the dog was able to reunite the girl with her family.