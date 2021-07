Crash causes delay in Botetourt County.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A car crash on 1-81 South in Botetourt County has caused a 4.5-mile backup, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the crash happened near mile marker 149.

As of 11:51 a.m., the south left shoulder and left lane are currently closed.

Stay with 10 News for updates.