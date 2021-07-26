New River Valley Fair returns after COVID-19 hiatus

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Fair fun is back in the New River Valley!

The New River Valley Fair opened Monday and runs through Saturday, July 31, at the New River Valley Fairgrounds at 5581 Fairgrounds Circle in Dublin.

Admission is $7 and covers most shows – except the Bulls and Barrels Rodeo Saturday.

The fairground’s biggest moneymaker hopes to drive in more revenue after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Lions Club didn’t get to have their flea markets last year, nor did we get to have the fair nor rent it to anybody. The pandemic has really made it quite challenging, but we’re really looking forward to coming out of it. Finally, finally, we have the freedom to have fair fun,” said Fair Association President Malcolm Booth.

There are live shows nightly on different stages:

MAIN STAGE

Monday: Demolition Derby - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Horse Pull - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Gate 10 Band - 7 p.m.

Thursday: Crawford and Power - 8 p.m.

Friday: Lawnmower Races - 7 p.m.

Saturday: Bulls and Barrels Rodeo - 7 p.m.

BACK PORCH STAGE

Tuesday: Tommy Griffith/Eddie & Sherry Richards - 7 p.m. (Gospel Night)

Friday: Ride N Shotgun - 8 p.m.

Saturday: Wrestling - 7:30 p.m.

Other shows include The Boogie Woogie Man Jimmy Valiant. They perform at Wyster Bulding Tuesday from 5p.m. to 8 p.m. They perform again Saturday at 2:00 pm. from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.

The Tron National will stroll thru the Midway on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 pm. Catch them again Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. through 6 p.m.’

Wednesday night’s fireworks show kicks off at 9:15 p.m. and is sponsored by Pulaski County.

Gates open at 5 p.m. everyday except Tuesday and Saturday when they open at 2 p.m.