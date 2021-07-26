Police investigating after Roanoke man found dead in abandoned quarry

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after a 54-year-old Roanoke man was found dead in an abandoned quarry over the weekend.

Dive teams with Virginia State Police were seen in the area off Old Mountain Road NE near the old quarry that’s now full of water, which is where they found James Hall.

Hall’s family contacted police at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, saying that he never came home after going for a swim.

His body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for further analysis.

Police did say that there are no signs of foul play.