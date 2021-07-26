Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Police investigating after Roanoke man found dead in abandoned quarry

Quarry is located off Old Mountain Road NE in Roanoke

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke
Police investigating after man found dead in abandoned Roanoke quarry
Police investigating after man found dead in abandoned Roanoke quarry

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after a 54-year-old Roanoke man was found dead in an abandoned quarry over the weekend.

Dive teams with Virginia State Police were seen in the area off Old Mountain Road NE near the old quarry that’s now full of water, which is where they found James Hall.

Hall’s family contacted police at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, saying that he never came home after going for a swim.

His body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for further analysis.

Police did say that there are no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Shayne Dwyer is an award-winning journalist and a member of the 10 News team since May 2018.

email

facebook

twitter