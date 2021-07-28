VDH hosts Pfizer vaccine clinics at multiple Roanoke Public Library branches

ROANOKE, Va. – Libraries and vaccinations seem like an unlikely pair, but Roanoke Public Libraries has been working behind the scenes to help get people vaccinated.

For example, library staff manned the phones for coronavirus vaccine registration in early spring.

Right now, they are hosting multiple vaccination clinics at their branches.

Here are the dates and times:

Wednesday, July 28, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Belmont Branch Library

Friday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Williamson Road Branch Library

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Library

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Belmont Branch Library

Friday, Sept. 3, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Williamson Road Branch Library

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Library

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Belmont Branch Library

Director of libraries, Sheila Umberger said it’s all about equity, convenience and showing a library is more than just a place to find a good book.

“We are also a place where we give people opportunity, and that’s opportunity to a vaccine that maybe they don’t have a car or maybe they work and the hours don’t work and it’s so much more convenient to go to the library that’s just in their neighborhood,” said Umberger.

Parents have shared with staff how the library is a more relaxing place to get their vaccine for them and their children especially because they can read a book while waiting.