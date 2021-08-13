Man dies in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash in Bedford County last month, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said that the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on July 26 on Route 460 about a quarter mile East of Route 706.

A 2017 Toyota Highlander was going west on Route 460 in the left lane when it ran off the left side of the road and into a ditch before going into the eastbound lanes and into an embankment, police said.

Officers said the car overturned multiple times before it came to rest back in the eastbound lanes.

The driver, Mary Corbett, 30, of Appomattox was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Kenneth Gunter, 37, of Appomattox was the front seat passenger and was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, per Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.