God’s Pit Crew, Gleaning for the World helping Haiti with earthquake relief

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Haiti is struggling to recover from Saturday’s devastating earthquake that killed at least 1,900 people. Tens of thousands of homes have also been destroyed.

Health facilities are overwhelmed, with patients forced to wait outside for treatment. Rescue efforts are still underway -- but face serious obstacles including heavy rain from tropical storm grace.

Many organizations in the United States, like God’s Pit Crew in Southside, are pitching in to help with relief efforts.

“We’re going to do all we can to get items in there to help those affected by this terrible tragedy,” said Randy Johnson, founder and president of God’s Pit Crew.

He says the organization already shipped a truckload of essentials.

“Things that they could get to the people where they can just eat immediately to try and help keep the strength up,” said Johnson.

They’re working to send nearly 100,000 pounds of rice and thousands of their Blessing Buckets, which are five-gallon pails packed with basic goods.

“We’re doing our best to make sure that we get product to the right sources and to the right people,” said Johnson.

Gleaning for the World is doing their best, too.

The nonprofit has medical supplies and other items ready to go in their Campbell County warehouse and are raising money to ship them to Haiti.

They’re also hosting a donation drive on August 19 from 10AM to 6PM at Sam’s Club located at 3912 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

“We’re looking for flashlights and batteries, baby diapers, adult diapers, first aid items, and hygiene items like soap, towels and wash clothes,” said Teresa Davis, communications director for Gleaning for the World.

Those donated items must be brand new, but they’re also accepting new or gently used tents and cots.

“It’s because [officials in Haiti are] concentrating their efforts on trying to do search and recovery first, and then move into more of the long-term, ongoing needs,” said Mark O’Brien, Gleaning for the World warehouse manager.

You can donate to God’s Pit Crew here or call 434-836-4472.

You can also drop off donations at the Gleaning for the World warehouse located at 7539 Stage Rd, Concord, VA 24538.