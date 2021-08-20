God’s Pit Crew sending volunteers to help families affected by North Carolina floods

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville-based crisis response team, God’s Pit Crew, is headed down to North Carolina to help victims of flooding from Tropical Storm Fred.

Nearly 50 volunteers will be deploying to Canton, North Carolina Saturday morning to help assist families in cleaning up from horrific flooding.

They plan to bring necessities for people who have been displaced, with their “blessing buckets.”

They also will be helping to drain homes that are filled with water, make housing repairs and mold removal from water-logged homes.

Disaster response coordinator, Chris Childs says there are hundreds of families who have been affected.

“There are 100 people in the same boat but the Lord has given us the favor so we know what to do in these situations so we are excited to go and help and let people know that hope is on the way,” said Childs.

Volunteers are set to be in North Carolina for two weeks but will stay longer if more assistance is needed.

To support the cause, visit God’s Pit Crew’s website.