Liberty University to undergo campus-wide quarantine until Sept. 10 to slow spread of COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In response to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Central Virginia, Liberty University announced it is enacting a temporary mitigation period.

Starting Aug. 30, there will be a campus-wide quarantine until Sept. 10.

As a result, all classes will be held online, large indoor gatherings have been suspended and indoor dining locations will be take-out only, according to university officials.

This move is being done to help slow the spread of COVID-19 on campus and within the Lynchburg community as local hospitals such as Centra have reached max capacity.

“We are taking the necessary steps and actions to lighten the burden to our medical service providers, the local hospital resources, and to do our part to keep our community safe,” said Keith Anderson, executive director of Liberty’s Student Health Center and Wellness Initiatives. “We understand the severity of the pandemic and desire to act swiftly to ensure the health and safety of our campus.”

Officials are recommending for the campus to practice social hygiene practices including social distancing and mask-wearing.

The university said it will also announce an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will be offered on campus.

Officials said outdoor events, including the Sept. 4 football game against Campbell, will continue as planned, and Williams Stadium will continue to be used to host Convocation and Campus Community worship services.