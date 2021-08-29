God’s Pit Crew sends three tractor-trailer loads of supplies to Louisiana as Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall

DANVILLE, Va. – As Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S., God’s Pit Crew is stepping in to help.

The Danville-based nonprofit is sending three tractor-trailer loads of supplies to Louisiana. The supplies will include water, Gatorade, snacks, disinfecting wipes and other items.

God’s Pit Crew will also send the region Blessing Buckets that will be filled with food, personal and hygiene items and a Bible.

“We are praying for the people of Louisiana who have faced so much heartbreak over the past two years from major hurricanes, floods, and the recent winter storm,” said God’s Pit Crew Founder and President Randy Johnson. “We are thankful to be able to provide supplies and Blessing Buckets to the survivors.”

Last year, God’s Pit Crew volunteers spent several weeks in Lake Charles, Louisiana, earlier this summer rebuilding a church that was destroyed when Hurricanes Laura and Delta hammered the area.

Ad

The organization is also responding to disasters in Canton, North Carolina and Waverly, Tennessee as well as the Haiti earthquake.