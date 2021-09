ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police is asking the community for answers to help it find a young child who went missing three years ago today.

Arieanna Day was reported missing by her mother on Sept. 11, 2018.

The 3-month-old was last seen at her home on Hanover Avenue in Northwest Roanoke.

On Saturday morning, the department posted a picture of Day, saying the entire community will always mourn the loss of Day.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the police department.