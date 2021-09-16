Roanoke Catholic School rings in the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month

ROANOKE, Va. – September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. On Thursday, students and staff at Roanoke Catholic School celebrated the national independence for multiple Hispanic countries.

Students got the opportunity to hit piñatas, eat churros and learn about Hispanic heritage.

Students also got the opportunity to wear their traditional Hispanic garments to school, some wore dresses from Honduras while others sported ties from Mexico. Educators are also working on creating a video to educate students on what the month is all about.

“It’s very important for them to know about our culture. Not only our traditions but about our food and about different things that we do,” said Roanoke Catholic’s segura advocate, Birdiana Beltren.

Out of the school’s 400 students at Roanoke Catholic, about 10% identify as Hispanic.