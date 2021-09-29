Feedback on Amherst County playground could help design future projects

A new playground in Amherst County is designed for fun and feedback.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A new playground in Amherst County is designed for fun and feedback.

A QR code was installed at Mill Creek Lake Park, allowing people to take a survey and give their thoughts on the playground.

Just open the camera on your phone, place it over the QR code and then you’ll receive a link to click on for the survey.

County administrator Dean Rodgers said it will help with future projects.

“[The survey] will help us decide what features people like in playgrounds. When you order a playground, you can get anything from ‘A-to-Z’ and all kinds of different combinations; so how nice would it be to know exactly what people like, not just what the manufacturer offers?” said Rodgers.

He said it could help county officials decide how to spend their funds from the American Rescue Plan, which does allow playgrounds.