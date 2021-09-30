Community rallies behind retired Roanoke County deputy diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – 50-year-old Kevin Hicks retired from the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office in April.

”I guess what I loved most about it was every day was different and once in a blue moon you could actually help someone,” said Kevin.

He marked a 22.5-year career in law enforcement.

“I’ve done about everything you can do,” said Kevin. “Worked in the courts, worked in the jail. I was assistant director of the academy for six years. Trained a lot of people at the other jail, at this jail.”

Not ready to completely slow down, he started a new job, but his plans for retirement were put on pause in July.

“I started passing out and I passed out at work and they sent me to the hospital. That’s when they found a 10-centimeter mass on my right kidney. I have cancer in my lymph nodes and lungs. But it’s renal cell carcinoma. It’s kidney cancer,” said Kevin.

His wife of almost 15 years, Christy Hicks, couldn’t believe it.

“Devastating. It was hard to accept. Lots of denial,” said Christy.

The tumor is inoperable and chemotherapy and radiation don’t typically work for Kevin’s type of cancer. So he started immunotherapy.

“It’s incurable. I’m going to have it forever. They can’t cure it because it’s metastasized,” said Kevin. “But the hope is they can put it in remission. So we’re just hoping for that.”

When the Sheriff’s Office learned about his diagnosis, they stepped in to help with one former coworker started selling baked goods. Sheriff Eric Orange said they also began organizing a Jeep charity ride on Saturday, October 9, and all proceeds will go to Kevin.

“When the retirement came that didn’t mean that that ended his relationship with us at the Sheriff’s Office. He’s still one of our guys. Anything that we can do for him throughout the process, we’re willing and able to do so,” said Orange.

With medical bills and travel expenses piling up, Kevin said he’s overwhelmed by the support.

“It’s very humbling. You never want to ask for help,” said Kevin, choking up with emotion.

“We’ve been very touched by the support that we’ve received,” said Christy.

Kevin said he’ll keep fighting.

“Not ready to go really, so we’re going to fight as long as we can. Right?” Kevin asked his wife.

“Yep,” Christy replied.

Registration for the Roanoke Valley Jeep Ride for Retired Deputy Kevin Hicks starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 at the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office Jail parking lot. Jeep riding begins at 11:15 a.m. followed by food and vendors. Click here for more information.

There is also a GoFundMe for Kevin. You can find that here.