Appomattox County Board of Supervisors candidate, wife indicted on felony charges

Alvin Evans, candidate for the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors, and his wife were indicted on felony charges

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A candidate for the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors and his wife have been indicted, according to Virginia State Police.

On Wednesday, Alvin Evans, 39, was charged with two felony counts of uttering. His wife, Brandy, 41, has been charged with 12 felony counts of perjury. Uttering is a criminal charge that is usually in conjunction with forgery.

Authorities said their investigation started in June 2021 after concerns of the validity of paperwork that Alvin submitted to the Appomattox County Voter Registrar. A special prosecutor from the Henry County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office was appointed to the case and the investigative findings were presented to an Appomattox County Grand Jury, which handed up the 14 indictments.

The couple was released on bond and the investigation is ongoing.