Virginia ABC stores announce 33 new spirits now available

New products being offered by Virginia ABC in the fall of 2021

Looking to change up your go-to cocktail?

Virginia ABC announced Tuesday it’s now offering 33 new spirits.

The new products include bourbon, rye, rum, gin, scotch, tequila, vodka and cordials.

If you’re a fan of Virginia-made spirits, you’re also in luck as six of the 33 new offerings are produced right here in the Commonwealth!

New Virginia products now available from Virginia ABC (Virginia ABC)

Here’s a look at those products:

Axe Handle American Gin

Axe Handle Straight Rye Bourbon Whiskey

KO Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Rye Whiskey

Bare Knuckle High Rye Bourbon Single Barrel

Bare Knuckle High Rye Bourbon Cask Strength

Dogged State Dorado Vodka

“Virginians are lucky to have a robust local spirits industry with award-winning products to enjoy,” said Travis Hill, Virginia ABC’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve also sourced some global spirits this quarter including Italian cordials, Caribbean rums and Japanese whisky, to name a few.”

Some of these products are now available both in-store and online

Click here to see a list of all of the new products.