Virginia ABC stores announce 33 new spirits now available

Looking to change up your go-to cocktail?
Virginia ABC announced Tuesday it’s now offering 33 new spirits.
The new products include bourbon, rye, rum, gin, scotch, tequila, vodka and cordials.
If you’re a fan of Virginia-made spirits, you’re also in luck as six of the 33 new offerings are produced right here in the Commonwealth!
Here’s a look at those products:
- Axe Handle American Gin
- Axe Handle Straight Rye Bourbon Whiskey
- KO Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Rye Whiskey
- Bare Knuckle High Rye Bourbon Single Barrel
- Bare Knuckle High Rye Bourbon Cask Strength
- Dogged State Dorado Vodka
“Virginians are lucky to have a robust local spirits industry with award-winning products to enjoy,” said Travis Hill, Virginia ABC’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve also sourced some global spirits this quarter including Italian cordials, Caribbean rums and Japanese whisky, to name a few.”
Some of these products are now available both in-store and online
