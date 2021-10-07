Highlanders Festival, ‘The Addams Family’ and other events happening Round Town this weekend

If you’re still in need of weekend plans, don’t worry because we’re working for you to find out what’s happening ‘Round Town.
- Celebrate Sottish-Irish heritage at the Radford Highlanders Festival. Enjoy heavyweight games, sheepherding, food, vendors and more. It’s Saturday starting at 9 a.m. on the Radford University campus. Admission is free.
- The Hands and Harvest Festival returns to Highland County this weekend. Take part in cider pressing, stirring apple butter or pick pumpkins, while enjoying the fall foliage. The festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at various locations throughout the county.
- Virginia Children’s Theatre present “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.” There are shows Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Center.
- Head to downtown Roanoke for Big Lick Oktoberfest. Enjoy German-style food, music, beer and more. It’s Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at Elmwood Park.