Highlanders Festival, ‘The Addams Family’ and other events happening Round Town this weekend

Celebrate Sottish-Irish heritage at the Radford Highlanders Festival. Enjoy heavyweight games, sheepherding, food, vendors and more. It’s Saturday starting at 9 a.m. on the Radford University campus. Admission is free.

