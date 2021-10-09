Appomattox Historic Railroad Festival returns with food and fun

Appomattox is known for reuniting the country during the Civil War. This weekend, the town’s reuniting the community for their Historic Railroad Festival.

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Appomattox is known for reuniting the country during the Civil War. This weekend, the town’s reuniting the community for their Historic Railroad Festival.

The event kicked off Friday at Courtland Festival Park with music, carnival rides and games.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Organizers expect the outdoor event to draw tens of thousands of people. They’re offering more than 150 craft vendors and over a dozen concession stands.

The festival started in 1972 when the train depot was donated to the town to help create an economic boost in the area.

“They started a celebration of the train depot, which was an intricate part of the Civil War, with the trains bringing in the merchandise to the merchants and the soldiers,” said Susan Adams, the festival’s acting president.

The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 10.