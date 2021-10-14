Partly Cloudy icon
81º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Virginia schools to receive $704M in remaining American Rescue Plan funds

The U.S. Department of Education approved the plan to support K-12 schools

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia Department of Education, Virginia, Education, Coronavirus
There's more money coming to the Virginia schools!
There's more money coming to the Virginia schools!

More money is coming to Virginia schools thanks to the U.S. Department of Education.

The VDOE has approved Virginia’s plan on how it will spend American Rescue Plan dollars to support K-12 schools.

The plan details how the state will use $704 million to safely operate schools and address the impact of lost instruction time during the pandemic.

The VDOE plans to use $11.5 million in funding to support recruitment efforts to fill teaching positions between August and November 2021.

Earlier this year, the department distributed $81 billion to all 50 states.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email