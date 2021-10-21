74-year-old man dies in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 74-year-old Appomattox man died on Tuesday morning in a crash in Campbell County.

At 10:02 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 just east of Virginia Circle, near the Concord area of the county.

Clarence Bailey was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado heading west when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to police.

Bailey died at the scene and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.