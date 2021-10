Bear activity is on the rise along McAfee Knob.

ROANOKE, Va. – A warning for hikers on a popular trail: Bear activity is on the rise near McAfee Knob.

According to the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, this is due to the large e amount of food garbage that’s being left behind.

Litter can cause bears to become more comfortable around humans and lead to dangerous situations.

They’re asking hikers to store food properly, clean camping areas and follow the “leave no trace” principles while visiting the Appalachian Trail.