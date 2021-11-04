Central Shenandoah Health District offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

(Carolyn Kaster,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

STAUNTON, Va. – Following the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, options for where kids can get the vaccine are expanding in our region.

On Thursday, the Central Shenandoah Health District announced that it will begin providing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, effective immediately.

The health district includes the following locations:

Augusta

Bath County

Buena Vista

Highland County

Lexington

Rockbridge

Rockingham

Staunton

Vaccines will be offered at the following locations in our area:

Pediatric offices

Family practice offices

Local health department clinics: When: Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Lexington Health Department

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC)

Recurring large-scale clinics: When: Monday from 12 through 6 p.m. Where: College Square Lexington (Old Peeble’s/Gordmans)

Retail pharmacies

School-based clinics

Mobile vaccine units

To schedule an appointment for your child, click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).