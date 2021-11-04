49º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Central Shenandoah Health District offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

Vaccines we be offered at various locations in our region

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Central Shenandoah Health District, Coronavirus, Health
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

STAUNTON, Va. – Following the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, options for where kids can get the vaccine are expanding in our region.

On Thursday, the Central Shenandoah Health District announced that it will begin providing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, effective immediately.

The health district includes the following locations:

  • Augusta
  • Bath County
  • Buena Vista
  • Highland County
  • Lexington
  • Rockbridge
  • Rockingham
  • Staunton

Vaccines will be offered at the following locations in our area:

  • Pediatric offices
  • Family practice offices
  • Local health department clinics:
    • When: Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Lexington Health Department
  • Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC)
  • Recurring large-scale clinics:
    • When: Monday from 12 through 6 p.m. Where: College Square Lexington (Old Peeble’s/Gordmans)
  • Retail pharmacies
  • School-based clinics
  • Mobile vaccine units

To schedule an appointment for your child, click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email