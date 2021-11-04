Central Shenandoah Health District offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

STAUNTON, Va. – Following the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, options for where kids can get the vaccine are expanding in our region.
On Thursday, the Central Shenandoah Health District announced that it will begin providing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, effective immediately.
The health district includes the following locations:
- Augusta
- Bath County
- Buena Vista
- Highland County
- Lexington
- Rockbridge
- Rockingham
- Staunton
Vaccines will be offered at the following locations in our area:
- Pediatric offices
- Family practice offices
- Local health department clinics:
- When: Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Lexington Health Department
- Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC)
- Recurring large-scale clinics:
- When: Monday from 12 through 6 p.m. Where: College Square Lexington (Old Peeble’s/Gordmans)
- Retail pharmacies
- School-based clinics
- Mobile vaccine units
To schedule an appointment for your child, click here or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).