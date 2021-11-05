Kids in Roanoke receive first shot of Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine

The Virginia Department of Health is offering the shot now for kids ages 5-11.

ROANOKE, Va. – Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Virginia Department of Health is offered the shot for the first time Thursday.

VDH began offering the kid’s dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at community vaccination centers like the one here at the former Sears in Valley View Mall. Leaders say the kid’s vaccine is a lower dose and is given through a smaller needle. The two shots are given 21 days apart.

Newly vaccinated kids like 11-year-old Kenneth Rentrow say they are anxious to return to activities.

“I have been very excited to go back out and do things. We couldn’t do that before because, you know, we couldn’t get the COVID vaccines and all these restrictions,” said Rentrow.

VDH says they are hoping to vaccinate 65% of children in Virginia ages 5 to 11.

Find a community vaccination center near you by visiting the VDH’s website.