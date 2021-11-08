Four injured after crash involving a Henry County school bus

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Several people are injured following a school bus crash in Henry County Monday afternoon.

At about 3:55 p.m., authorities said a Henry County school bus and a white Dodge Ram pickup crashed in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive along Route 57.

Virginia State Police said 12 students and a bus driver were on the bus at the time.

Three students and the bus driver were injured in the crash, but all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the roadway is closed at this time.