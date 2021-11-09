Ladybug look-alikes can be a nuisance in your homes, says VT insect expert

With changing temperatures, more ladybug look-alikes are showing up in our area.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Insects are looking for warmth during these cooler months, so you may notice you’re on pest patrol more often around your home.

But what you might think are typical, spotted-red ladybugs this time of year are actually another species known as the Asian Lady Beetle.

“They do become a nuisance when they come into people’s houses,” said Eric Day, an extension entomologist at Virginia Tech.

They come in a variety of colors and their spots range in size.

Day says the insects are not harmful to your family or pets.

“They are not dangerous. If you smash one on your arm, you might get a little nip from them; but they’re not poisonous,” said Day.

You may want to be cautious if you have allergies.

“As they die, they turn to dust inside the house and that could be an allergen,” said Day.

Day says the beetles will not reproduce until spring and won’t feed inside your home. But they may leave droppings.

“Where they cluster in the corners of ceilings and things like that, you’ll see little brown spots where they were on the wall.”

Day says the best way to keep them out is to make sure your windows and doors are sealed.