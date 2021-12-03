39 holiday events you won’t want to miss this December in Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Christmas is almost here, which means holiday festivities are underway.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the Christmas cheer, here’s a list of holiday events happening in chronological order:

December 3

Amherst’s Miracle on Main Street - The Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. at the Amherst Public Library followed by a tree lighting ceremony

Bank of Fincastle Tinsel Trail in Botetourt County - The Tinsel Trail will be open throughout the month of December for self-guided tours. The event is free and begins at 5:30 p.m.

Blacksburg Winter Lights Festival and Tuba Christmas - Head to downtown Blacksburg for holiday fun including the Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting and other festivities. The festival takes place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clifton Forge Christmas Parade - The parade begins at 6 p.m. followed by a free viewing of “Frosty the Snowman” at the Historic Masonic Theatre

DAK Lights Countdown to Christmas in Dublin - This holiday event is socially distant and fun for the whole family. The light show runs continuously throughout the night, but make sure to check the schedule to see what time each show is playing. If you can’t make it on Dec. 3, don’t worry. The different light shows run through Jan. 16.

Festive Fridays in Rocky Mount - The Town of Rocky Mount is holding its first of three festive Fridays on December 3. This week’s theme is Flannel Friday and takes place from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Galax Christmas Parade - The Christmas Tree Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parade at 7 p.m.

High County Lights in Galax - From now until January 2 head to Galax to see a family-friendly musical light show. The event features Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite holiday music. To hear the music, tune your car radio to 95.9 FM. The event takes place from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Holiday Craft Show at the Berglund Center - The annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Show takes place from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Lexington Christmas Parade - The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Main Street

Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist Church in Roanoke - From 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. enjoy a Nativity tour along with music refreshments, and a petting zoo

Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas: Night 1 - City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting begins at 6:20 p.m. and will include live stage performances

Salem Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade - The event takes place from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Main Street

Santa at River Ridge Mall - From now until December 24 head to River Ridge Mall to get your family portrait with Santa. Reservations are recommended and you can click here to see Santa’s hours

December 4

Bedford Christmas Parade - The parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Bedford

Chilhowie Christmas Market - The market features concessions, gifts, and more from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Covington Holiday Lights Christmas Parade - The parade begins at 5 p.m.

Danville Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade - The parade starts at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Broad streets

Fincastle Christmas Parade - The parade begins at 2 p.m. at Breckinridge Elementary School

Gingerbread Festival in Salem - The family-friendly event features a gingerbread house competition, holiday vendors, s’mores treats, gingerbread cookie decorating, and entertainment from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Longwood Park

Hillsville Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting - Stocking Stuffing begins at 5 p.m., the tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m. and the parade will follow at 7 p.m. in front of the Historic Courthouse

Holiday Craft Show at the Berglund Center - The annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Show takes place from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pembroke Christmas Parade - The parade begins 4:45 p.m. at Castle Rock Baptist Church

Radford Holiday Parade - The annual parade starts at 7 p.m. on Main Street

South Boston Christmas Parade - The parade begins at 5 p.m.

Wytheville Christmas Parade - The parade begins at 5 p.m.

December 6

Mountain Christmas Festival in Galax - Head to the festival from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. for food, crafts, caroling, and more.

December 10

Christiansburg’s Christmas on Main - The event features Christmas at the Market from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony at 6:55 p.m., and a parade on Main Street at 7 p.m.

Festive Fridays in Rocky Mount - The Town of Rocky Mount is holding its second festive Friday on December 10. This week’s theme is ugly Christmas sweaters and takes place from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Red Nose 5K in Rocky Mount - The Rocky Mount Rotary Club is hosting the Red Nose 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at the Franklin County Recreation Park. The event will start at 9 p.m.

Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas: Night 2 - The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

Santa’s Winter Wonderland in Roanoke - Beginning on December 10, you have a chance to see a light display and interact with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a drive-thru holiday experience. The event runs through December 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 11

Buchanan Christmas Parade - The parade begins at 4 p.m.

Holiday Light Trail in Pearisburg - Starting December 11, walk along the new Holiday Light Trail in Pearisburg. A kickoff event will take place on December 11 starting with vendors from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. and Story Time With Santa from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. The trail will be open December 11, 17, and 18 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Hot chocolate and treats will be offered on all three weekends.

Iron Gate Christmas Parade - The parade begins at 1 p.m.

December 12

A Very Narrow Christmas - Head to Narrows Farmers Market from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. for vendors, Christmas fun, and the Narrows Christmas Parade which begins at 5:30 p.m.

December 17

Festive Fridays in Rocky Mount - The Town of Rocky Mount is holding its last festive Fridays on December 17. This week’s theme is Christmas characters and takes place from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas: Night 3 - The Roanoke Valley SPCA will hold its Pet Costume Contest at 6:30 p.m. There will also be the Coca-Cola Kids Carnival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along Market Street and Wall Street.

December 18

Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker”- View the ballet at the Jefferson Center at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Is there an event we missed? Shoot an email to jwilliamson@wsls.com and we’ll make sure it gets on our list!