Twisted Track Brewpub celebrates one-year anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. – Twisted Track Brewpub recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in the Star City. So far, Roanoke has been a good place to call home.

“It’s been a great first year, especially with all the early COVID issues that we could have potentially run into, we were very surprised by the turnout we got and the rest of the year has been great so we’re looking forward for another one,” said Twisted Track co-owner/General Manager Will Landry.

From craft beer to pub food, the Brewpub has lots of reasons for residents and visitors to check it out. Despite opening and operating during a pandemic, it managed to keep its doors open.

“This location that we ended up going with as the location for the business turned out to be a blessing in disguise in the size of it, the amount of space we were able to have for outdoor seating and indoor seating.”

Roanoke was quickly becoming a destination spot for breweries, but after a tough year for businesses everywhere, some were forced to close.

Deschutes Brewery was one of those that felt the effect of the pandemic. With less traffic, the company decided to close its downtown tasting room at the end of the year. Other breweries continued to do business.

“I haven’t heard of too many closing. So I get the feeling for the most part people are able to survive and make it through and hopefully, everybody is doing much better now, sure seems that way,” he added.

As Roanoke’s craft beer scene continues to push through the pandemic, Twisted Track will carry on as usual. As it hits this milestone, the Brewpub can cheers to one year.