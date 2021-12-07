Roanoke receives $50,000 to improve Roanoke River access for those with disabilities

The access point to the Roanoke River under the 13th Street SE bridge at Bennington Street SE is not accessible to people with disabilities.

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke has received a state grant to improve access to the Roanoke River near the 13th Street Bridge.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, as part of the Trail Access Grants program, awarded four grants totaling $151,513 to localities across Virginia for the purpose of increasing access to trail opportunities for people with disabilities.

Roanoke’s project received $50,000.

Funding for the Trail Access Grants program comes from Virginia taxpayer donations of all, or portions of, their state tax refunds to the Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund.

Other localities to receive funding were the towns of Shenandoah and Leesburg, as well as Scott County.