God’s Pit Crew sends volunteers, tractor-trailer loads of supplies to Kentucky after deadly tornado rips through state

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is stepping in to help after a tornado swept across Mayfield, Kentucky Friday night, leaving at least 70 people dead and massive destruction in its path.

At this time, the nonprofit, faith-based crisis response team is sending volunteers and tractor-trailer loads of Blessing Buckets and supplies to the affected area. Blessing Buckets will contain food, personal and hygiene items and a Bible.

Volunteers will head to Kentucky Monday morning to help those impacted by the severe storm. While there, volunteers will cut trees, remove debris and tarp roofs.

Emergency supplies such as Gatorade, ice, snacks, tarps and disinfecting wipes will be given out as well.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of loss of life and the scale of the destruction following these terrible tornadoes,” said God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson. “We hurt for those affected and are praying for them. We’re grateful to be able to provide supplies and teams of volunteers to help them and to provide hope in their time of desperate need.”