Southwest Virginia teens need your help to win a traffic jingle competition

SALEM, Va. – Four of the six finalists in the “Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday” competition are students from Southwest Virginia, and they need your vote to win.

YOVASO, Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, is the host of the competition that works to educate and empower teenagers to work towards the prevention of their number one health concern – motor vehicle crashes.

Each student was challenged to submit a 30-second jingle PSA about safe driving.

Judges narrowed down the applicants to six finalists. Two students from Liberty High School in Bedford County, a student from Jefferson Forest High School, also in Bedford County, and a student from Patrick County High School in Patrick County made the cut along with two other students from central and coastal Virginia.

“During the month of December over the past three years, we have lost 18 young drivers on Virginia’s roadways due to crashes,” stated YOVASO program development coordinator Casey Taylor. “It’s pretty impactful when you think about how many teens have been killed when typically they’d be home spending the holidays with their families.”

You have until Thursday, Dec. 16 at midnight to vote. Click here to vote.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 17.