Roanoke housing agency spreads holiday cheer by passing out meals to those in need

A local nonprofit is spreading a little holiday cheer by providing meals to those in need.

ROANOKE, Va. – A local nonprofit is spreading a little holiday cheer by providing meals to those in need.

On Thursday, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority passed out lunches to people living in Melrose Towers.

Santa even made an appearance as staff felt it was important to bring some joy to those who are often struggling in public housing.

“That was something we needed to do, lift up the spirits. It’s not all about receiving gifts if we just care about each other,” said Duane Smith, with the Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority.

More visits are planned at other housing communities next week.