Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace Troop Rally receives special visitors at Christmas Eve celebration

Even though Christmas Eve fell on a Friday this year, the Monument Terrace Troop Rally weren't missing out on gathering.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace Troop Rally gathered for its Christmas Eve celebration Friday, there were some new faces joining them.

“We have a lot of out-of-towners because family comes in from out of state, and they come down [to Monument Terrace] to see what their family members have been doing for years,” said Veteran Steve Bozeman, one of the organizers of the weekly troop rally.

The group has assembled in the Hill City every Friday for 20 years as a way of showing support for U.S. troops.

Anyone visiting for the first time receives a challenge coin as a token of their appreciation.

“It’s our way of thanking them for being here to show up with us,” said Veteran David Stokes, another organizer of the Monument Terrace Troop Rally.

Stokes started the tradition about a decade ago and says he’s passed out more than 3,500 coins.

“I’m up to 44 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and 24 countries,” said Stokes.

He gave away about 20 coins on Christmas Eve.

One went to Alan Alto, a Navy veteran from Virginia Beach, who was visiting his father, who served in the Army.

“[My father] started telling me the stories about [the weekly rally], showing some pictures, the Facebook page and such of what they were doing here; so, it was just very amazing to see,” said Alto.

First-timer Corey Howard and his siblings were visiting from Maryland to see their grandfather.

“I wasn’t expecting this. I mean, this is great. It just shows the community of Lynchburg and how special it is,” said Howard.

Honoring those who fought for the land of the free and home of the brave while being home for the holidays.

“When you get a challenge coin, the first time you’re a guest, the second time you come you’re family,” said Stokes.