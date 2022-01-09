Roanoke College students to return to campus in phases for upcoming spring semester

SALEM, Va. – As the Commonwealth and the nation see COVID-19 cases at record-high levels, Roanoke College is taking steps to prevent the spread.

For the upcoming spring semester, students will return to campus in controlled phases. University President Michael C. Maxey says with this plan, classes will begin on Jan. 18, as originally planned; however, most classes will start online as students continue to move back on campus.

Roanoke College anticipates that all students will be back on campus by Jan. 30 and says in-person classes will resume on Jan. 31. The academic calendar will remain the same.

The controlled phases will be broken into two groups.

Group 1

Group 1 will return to campus on Jan. 15-16 and will include seniors, select academic groups, international students, student workers needed for the opening of the College and those required to be here by NCAA-established timelines.

If there are more spots available, additional students will be chosen in a lottery.

Students from Group 1 will be contacted so that they can set up their move-in appointment.

Housing check-in will be done in a drive-through process, taking place in the lower Olin parking lot.

The university says students will be allowed to have two vaccinated adults to help them move in.

Group 2

All remaining students will return on Jan. 22-23.

Students will be contacted to set up a move-in appointment.

Housing check-in will also be done in a drive-through process, taking place in the lower Olin parking lot.

Students can have up to two vaccinated adults to help them move in.

As for students who live off-campus, the university says they will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test within two days of their first-class or work shift.

In addition, students will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot within 30 days of being eligible. Students will also need to still wear a face mask in public indoor spaces and outdoors when they are unable to socially distance themselves from others.

Students will be required to submit a Health Assessment daily once they arrive on campus.

