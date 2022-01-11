Hiking McAfee Knob? The fire road is about to be closed for nearly a month

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you want this scenic view, you’ll need to earn it!

Beginning Monday, January 17, the Catawa Mountain Fire Road will be closed to hikers and all public use.

From then until Friday, February 11, crews will be working to improve the road for emergency vehicle use.

The work will improve water drainage and the road surface on several deteriorated road sections.

The roadwork is weather-dependent and this time frame was chosen to minimize disruption to hikers, according to the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club.

Those looking to hike up to McAfee Knob will still be able to do so using the Appalachian Trail.

Hikers will still be able to park at the McAfee Knob Trailhead Parking Area during the roadwork.