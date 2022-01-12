Roanoke leaders remember Dr. King’s legacy

If here were still alive, Saturday would be the 93rd birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Southern Christian Leadership Conference leaders in Roanoke said that King had a major impact on the group as he was the original founder of the nationwide organization.

Roanoke SCLC leaders said King always preached about equality and nonviolence.

They said King had a love for people, especially when he gave his life fighting for equality.

“He died just trying to fight for a pay raise for those who were less fortunate. He lost his life, for there’s no greater love than a man who would lay down his life,” said Bishop Edward Mitchell, the V.P. of SCLC Roanoke.

There will be a ceremony at the King statue in downtown Roanoke this Monday at 3 p.m. featuring several speakers.

The William Fleming Choir is also expected to perform.