‘It’s me, Nilez the Great’: 7-year-old Roanoke boy launches YouTube channel during snow days

ROANOKE, Va. – Niles Rice has always had a passion for geography.

“When he was four, he was really into the states, I would get him puzzles and books and we’d go to the library,” said Niles’ mother Brittany Osornio.

“I probably knew all their capitals, their flags and what they look like,” said Niles.

Now at 7-years-old, Niles has moved onto countries and he’s combined his love for geography with his newfound hobby, YouTube.

“Welcome back guys. It’s me, Nilez the Great. I’m doing videos about every country in the world,” he said in one of his videos.

In the midst of snow days, the “Nilez the Great” YouTube channel was born. The goal is to do a video about every country in the world.

“He’s been out of school since Monday, so I think Tuesday or Wednesday, we’re like, ‘we got to do something. We’re going to go insane,’” added Osornio.

His videos are educational, informational and entertaining.

“Canada is the second-largest country in the world,” he said. “In Canada, they like to eat maple syrup and poutine. If you didn’t know what poutine is, it’s basically gravy on French fries.

Ad

When it comes to what to talk about, he goes by the book, literally. He has a travel book that has all the countries in it. It’s actually his second book, he read the first one so much, it was worn down.

“Every day he would be in room reading it, flipping through the pages, he’d take it to the beach to the pool.. he always had that book with him.”

As he shares his knowledge of countries with his growing following, in the world of YouTube, he’s putting “Nilez the Great,” on the map.

You can watch Niles’ videos here.