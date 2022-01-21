Man arrested on 26 child sex crimes in Southwest Virginia

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man is behind bars for dozens of sex crimes against minors, including aggravated sexual battery, nearly 14 years after the offenses happened, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Amilio Tirado, of Elkton, was arrested at his home by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force for dozens of charges.

Tirado is facing 26 felony charges, including:

Six counts of sodomy with a child age 13 or younger

Six counts of aggravated sexual battery with a child age 13 or younger

Seven counts of object sexual penetration with a child age 13 or younger by suspect age 18 or older

Seven counts of indecent liberties with a child age 15 or younger

According to the Alleghany Circuit Court, the offenses happened between Oct. 14, 2008, and Nov. 19, 2008.

He was originally taken to the Rockingham Regional Jail but was transferred to the Alleghany Regional Jail where he’s being held without bond.

Tirado is scheduled for a hearing on Friday, Jan. 21.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Richard Baker at the Covington Police Department via telephone at 540-965-6339 or via email at policeinfo@covington.va.us.