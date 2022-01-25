Roanoke puppy to be featured in the Puppy Bowl

It's almost time watch adoptable pups from around the country go for the touchdown in the Puppy Bowl | This year, one of the players comes from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A local pup is getting his time in the spotlight. Odin is a sweet rescue dog from Roanoke and he is going to be featured in the Puppy Bowl on Feb. 13. He will be suiting up for Team Ruff.

He was adopted from the Big Fluffy Dog Rescue in Nashville, Tennessee. Odin was a part of a litter born in May, whose mother died after delivery. The puppies had to be bottle-fed until they were about 8 weeks old.

His owner, Carey Frost-Perdue, said he was the biggest of the litter and the biggest goof.

“He wakes up wanting to love on you and goes to sleep probably on you loving you. He loves everybody, dogs, animals, cats. Cats he is a little funny. But he is a good representation of man’s best friend or woman’s best friend,” said Frost-Perdue.

Like real football players, the Puppy Bowl picks team members from all across the country. Odin was one out of over one hundred dogs in the running for a spot on the team.

Odin and his mom made the trip to New York City a couple of weeks ago for filming. They spent a couple of days in the Big Apple so that Odin could gain his well-deserved time in the spotlight.

“He was very camera shy at first. He didn’t like being in an open area with a lot of lights and cameras floating around and no mom. Eventually, he started playing with the other animals,” said Frost-Perdue.

Frost-Perdue said it was fun to watch all the different dogs interact and meet other owners to learn about their stories of adoption.

Odin is the only dog from his rescue to be represented in the big game.

The Puppy Bowl airs every year before the Super Bowl on the Discovery Channel. The game highlights shelter dogs and shares some of their incredible stories. This year, they are featuring the most puppies ever in Puppy Bowl history.