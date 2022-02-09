Registration is open for Saint Francis Service Dogs spring fundraiser, Barks n’ Rec

ROANOKE, Va. – Barks n’ Rec is back in Roanoke.

During the week of April 18-24, participants can take part in their activity of choice alongside their favorite furry friend.

The second annual spring fundraiser is hosted by Saint Francis Service Dogs, with the goal of raising $60,000.

All proceeds from the event go toward Saint Francis’ mission of placing service dogs with individuals with physical and developmental disabilities all around Virginia.

Participants can pledge to do any activity that they want during the week which include kayaking, swimming, reading and other activities. Individuals can share their involvement on social media.

Registration costs $25 and incudes participation in Barks n’ Rec week along with a T-shirt and a chance to win an event prize.

Individuals can increase support by creating an individual fundraising page to share their participation with friends and family.

Saint Francis has already reached more than half of its $60,000 goal.

To register or donate, participants can go to the Barks n’ Rec website and can track involvement on social media with #barksnrec2022.