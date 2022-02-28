Virginia state parks looking for hundreds to fill full and part time positions

RICHMOND, Va. – The Department of Conservation and Recreation is looking to hire someone who loves any of Virginia’s 41 state parks to work either part-time or full-time, NBC12 reports.
Virginia state parks have it all for anyone who enjoys working outdoors, sharing educational or historical expertise, or planning events and programs.
Daily duties vary depending on the job and there are different needs at each park location. As of now, the department’s website lists the following positions as vacancies that need to be filled:
Part-time jobs
- Maintenance Ranger
- Contact Ranger
- Groundskeeper
- Housekeeper
- Trades Technician
- Office Assistant
- Administrative Assistant
- Park Interpreter
- Education Support Specialist
- Food Service
- Lifeguard
Full-time/Additional park positions
- Park Ranger
- Chief Ranger, Visitor Experience
- Assistant Park Manager (Administrative)
- Office Manager
- Housekeeping Park Ranger
- Resource Specialist
- Headquarters Management Positions
A full list of job vacancies at certain parks can be found here.
Requirements for all positions available are listed online. Visit the department’s jobs page to apply.