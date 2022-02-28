Virginia state parks looking for hundreds to fill full and part time positions

Customer Service and Park Ranger jobs at First Landing State Park (Department of Conservation and Recreation)

RICHMOND, Va. – The Department of Conservation and Recreation is looking to hire someone who loves any of Virginia’s 41 state parks to work either part-time or full-time, NBC12 reports.

Virginia state parks have it all for anyone who enjoys working outdoors, sharing educational or historical expertise, or planning events and programs.

Daily duties vary depending on the job and there are different needs at each park location. As of now, the department’s website lists the following positions as vacancies that need to be filled:

Part-time jobs

Maintenance Ranger

Contact Ranger

Groundskeeper

Housekeeper

Trades Technician

Office Assistant

Administrative Assistant

Park Interpreter

Education Support Specialist

Food Service

Lifeguard

Full-time/Additional park positions

Park Ranger

Chief Ranger, Visitor Experience

Assistant Park Manager (Administrative)

Office Manager

Housekeeping Park Ranger

Resource Specialist

Headquarters Management Positions

A full list of job vacancies at certain parks can be found here.

Requirements for all positions available are listed online. Visit the department’s jobs page to apply.