Students in Salem learn adaptive sports ahead of 2022 Winter Paralympics

SALEM, Va. – With the Winter Olympics behind us, we’re looking ahead to the 2022 Winter Paralympics, which kick off later this week in Beijing.

Closer to home, students are getting the chance to participate in adaptive sports.

On Monday, Glenvar High School in Salem hosted a disability awareness event, allowing students to play sports in wheelchairs.

We’re told this helps integrate students and educate them.

“They see this as just another piece of sports equipment. They don’t see wheelchairs as a medical device. They just see it like a lacrosse stick. You need a lacrosse stick to play lacrosse, you need a wheelchair basketball chair to play wheelchair basketball,” said Jacob Tyree, coach and founder of the Roanoke Stars.

Students also learned about Paralympic sports in the classroom.

The Winter Paralympics starts Friday, March 4. You can watch coverage of it on WSLS 10.