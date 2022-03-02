National Park Service wants your input on changes to Virginia’s Triple Crown hiking trails

CATAWBA, Va. – Calling all hikers! Changes are coming to Virginia’s Triple Crown along the Appalachian Trail, but officials need your help first.

All three hikes in the Triple Crown, which includes McAfee Knob, Dragon’s Tooth and Tinker Cliffs, are all crowd favorites.

Because they see so many visitors, the National Park Service is looking to improve them and wants your input.

National Park Service created a short survey for you to weigh in on the things you want to be changed along these trails.

There are also two upcoming virtual meetings to hear more about the projects.

Click here to complete the survey.