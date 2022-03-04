Dick & Dave’s Miracle Day raised nearly $94,000 to help local families in Southwest Virginia

Dick and Dave’s Miracle Day Radiothon is on Friday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Dick and Dave’s Miracle Day Radiothon raised tens of thousands of dollars for local families on Friday.

The 12-hour radio broadcast started at 6:00 a.m. and went on until 6:00 p.m. The reason for the broadcast is to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The radio broadcast was able to raise a total of $93,748!

Money raised will help provide critical medical equipment and services for the neonatal intensive care units and pediatric units. Also, all the money raised on Friday will stay right here in Southwest Virginia.

If you would like to donate, click here.